9 displaced after overnight house fire on Wellons Street in Suffolk, incident ruled suspicious

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Nine people are without a home after a fire overnight in Suffolk.

It happened around 3:04 a.m. Sunday at a residential apartment building in the 300 block of Wellons Street.

Officials say when they arrived on scene, black smoke was coming from the front door and flames were visible from the back of the two-story apartment building.

Residents had to be evacuated from the second floor of the building by fire crews. The fire was called under control around 3:40 a.m. The Fire Marshal’s Office and Suffolk Police Department has ruled the incident as suspicious.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

All nine adult occupants are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

