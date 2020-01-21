Newport News man facing 30 charges relating to sexual assault of a minor

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man in Suffolk is facing a total 30 charges regarding the sexual assault of a minor.

According to reports, police arrested 41-year-old Newport News resident Terrance Jerome Patrick on January 16 regarding multiple charges of sexual assault of an underage girl.

The alleged charges relate to an underage girl known to Patrick which police say began in Suffolk over a decade ago on September 2008.

Patrick is facing 6 counts of forcible sodomy of a victim under the age of 13, 12 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child under the age of 15, 6 counts of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13, and 6 counts of cruelty and injuries to children.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are possible. Patrick is currently being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.