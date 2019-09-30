New York woman accused of assaulting officers during arrest in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman is facing several charges after she allegedly assaulted officers while she was being arrested over the weekend.

Suffolk police said officers were called to a fight in progress in the 200 block of N. Saratoga Street around 12:25 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers made contact with a woman — later identified as 53-year-old Alice S. Davis of Brooklyn, New York — who was allegedly yelling and using profanity.

Police said Davis refused to cooperate and was placed under arrest.

Davis allegedly became combative, kicked and bit one officer and struck two others. She was taken into custody and later transported to Western Tidewater Regional Jail, police said.

Police charged Davis with four counts of assault and battery of a police officer, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.