New traffic light goes live on Route 58 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday morning, Suffolk Public Works activated a new traffic light at the intersection of Route 58/Holland Road and Enterprise Drive.

“Suffolk Public Works and the Suffolk Police Department would like to remind citizens that work zone safety and the safety of motorists are always top priorities,” said officials in a press release. “Most work zone traffic incidents are caused by excessive speed, driver inattention, and driver impairment. “

Drivers can expect police enforcement within the area to include red-light running, truck safety, sobriety checkpoints, and increased fines up to $500 per speeding violation.

The new light is part of the Route 58/Holland Road Corridor Improvements Project that is set to provide an additional lane of travel in each direction from the Route 58/13/32 Bypass to approximately 0.7 miles west of Manning Bridge Road.

Officials say the project is set to be completed in December 2024.