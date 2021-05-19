New Suffolk business seeks to expand access to local food, improve food security

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk officials announced Wednesday that GoGreen Farms & Greenhouses has begun operations in the city. The company will work to develop a relationship between the community, local farms and producers to distribute food to organizations such as schools and military campuses.

They are operating out of the Virginia Regional Commerce Park on Virginia Regional drive off of Route 460.

“We are so happy to work with GoGreen on this project to bring fresh foods to families who need it,” remarked Suffolk Mayor Michael Duman. “It is a win-win to align our valuable farmers with their neighbors.”

GoGreen’s founder and President, Breon Clemons, a Suffolk native, hopes this company helps to provide consistent sources of quality produce to those who need it. They are currently working with over 200 schools in nine school districts.

“I am ecstatic to be back in my hometown where it all started for me,” said Breon. “It’s a dream come true to be able to establish a business of this magnitude that directly impacts the community I spent most of my childhood in. I’m thrilled to see the opportunity and direction where Suffolk is heading, and have nothing but gratitude to be a part of it.”

They will source and deliver items such as fruit, vegetables and dairy.