SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Workforce Development Center is hosting an onsite hiring event for a new Royal Farms location.



The hiring event is set for Thursday, May 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are 40 full-time and part-time career positions available for the new Royal Farms location which is located on Holland Road/Route 58 in Suffolk.



These new positions include assistant managers, store associates and kitchen managers.

Applicants who are interested can come to the Suffolk Workforce Development Center which is located at 157 North Main Street.