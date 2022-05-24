SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — New Realm Brewing Co. is opening up a new brewery in northern Suffolk.

The location off Harbor View Boulevard will be the brewer’s sixth overall and second in Hampton Roads. There are currently breweries in Virginia Beach, Atlanta, Savannah and Charleston, and another in Greenville, South Carolina, is expected to open in the fall.

The proposed New Realm Brewery for Blue Point

In his 2022 State of the City on Tuesday, Suffolk Mayor Mike Duman didn’t have a projected opening date for the proposed $9 million facility, but said it will be part of a larger mixed use development called Blue Point at the Riverfront. Duman also announced Suffolk’s Birdsong Peanuts would $25 million to expand its facility.

The brewery will feature an outdoor beer garden, rooftop dining area, entertainment space and on-site brewing, Duman says.

A rendering of the brewery

New Realm started in Atlanta in 2016 and picked Virginia Beach for its second location in 2018.