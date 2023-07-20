SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – New Realm Brewing Co. is expanding its footprint in Hampton Roads.

The Miller Group held a groundbreaking at the new Suffolk location Wednesday morning, at the Blue Point at the Riverfront development in Harbour View.

This will be the second New Realm location in Hampton Roads. The other one is located in Virginia Beach, at 1209 Craft Lane, off General Booth Blvd. All of the beers that are distributed come out of the Virginia Beach location, which is the company’s production facility. The craft brewery and distillery began in 2016. It’s flagship location is in Atlanta, Georgia. There’s also a location in Charleston. A new brewery and taproom is in the works on the campus of Auburn University, which has a masters in brewing program.

“Just like all of our other locations, our goal is to be a community gathering place. We care a lot about our employees,” said New Realm CEO and Founder Carey Falcone. “This has never been a job. This has always been a culmination of our life’s work; creating something special and something different. Being highly engaged in the community is truly what we’re all about.”

It’s been a nearly 2-year process bringing New Realm to Suffolk. 421 days to be exact, according to President of The Miller Group, Tim Harkins.

At his 2022 State of the City, Mayor Duman presented a rendering of the future business and announced the brewery would be part of a larger mixed use development on the property. The brewery will feature an outdoor beer garden, rooftop dining area, entertainment space and on-site brewing.

On Wednesday, Duman said the $11 million investment will bring 60 new jobs to Suffolk.

Drone images provided to WAVY TV show the brewery will be built on a plot of land next to an existing Hilton Garden Inn and near the Riverfront at Harbour View residential community.

The brewery is anticipated to open in May 2024.