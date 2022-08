Rendering of the new “Tot Lot” Playground in Lakeside Park. (Photo Courtesy: City of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK,Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Parks and Recreation announced Friday the city’s plan to build the new “Tot Lot” Playground located in Lakeside Park.

According to a press release, the playground will be located at 922 Maryland Avenue and construction of the playground is set to begin August 21. Construction is projected to take around two weeks.

The new playground equipment was manufactured by Miracle Playground Equipment and will cost the city $64 thousand.