New inclusive playground coming to Bennett’s Creek Park in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Parks & Recreation announced Thursday that, due to the popularity of the recently built inclusive playground at Lake Meade Park, the city plans to build another one on the northern end of the.

The city says it has allocated capital funds to build the playground in Suffolk at Bennett’s Creek Park.

Construction began on Jan. 14, with the equipment installations which are estimated to take about 14 to 21 days. City officials say the Pour-In-Place surfacing will be installed when the weather turns slightly warmer.

The playground design and build is being completed by Sparks@Play, the Virginia rep for Landscape Structures Incorporated (LSI).

Suffolk Parks & Recreation is also in the process of replacing three additional playgrounds that have come to the end of their lifecycle: Lake Kennedy Park, Mary Estes Park, and Sleepy Hole Park.