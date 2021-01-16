New inclusive playground being built at Bennett’s Creek Park in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — No kid should be left out of a fun day at the playground and with the inclusive playground at Lake Meade Park, they won’t be.



Park Manager, Terry Baronner, says especially during the pandemic, playgrounds are getting a lot of use.

“It provides access to all individuals whether their wheelchair-bound or what other limitations they have,” said Baronner.

Baronner says most of the pieces are low to the ground, and the material it’s made of can be manipulated so anyone with any kind of limitations can have access.



The concept was so successful, they’re in the process of building another one here, on the northern end of the city. The city has allocated $290,000 in capital funds to build the playground in Suffolk at Bennett’s Creek Park.

“People need to get out and be active so being outside and providing a place for anyone to play is a great opportunity to get out and relieve stress,” he explained.



City officials say the Pour-In-Place surfacing will be installed when the weather turns slightly warmer.

Construction began a few days ago and could take up to 21 days to complete.

Suffolk Parks & Rec is also in the process of replacing three more playgrounds–Lake Kennedy Park, Mary Estes Park, and Sleepy Hole Park.