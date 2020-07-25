New E-sports arena at Paul D. Camp Community College Suffolk campus

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Paul D. Camp Community College is hoping to catch the eye of gamers. Their latest addition to the athletics program, an E-sports arena.



Located at the Suffolk campus, students got to check it all out during the open house Saturday.

“We know there is a phenomenal world out there, the virtual game lovers who want to get in and play online and we wanted to bring that here to Camp,” said the Recruitment and Admissions Specialist, Ellis Cofield lll.



Cofield says they’re looking to recruit students who want to be a part of it.



“It is most definitely competitive and there’s a vast array of games I cant even give you a number,” he said.



Students interested can show up to campus to get more information.



“They’ll be against one another scrimmage, and there will be other competitions and teams will play against each other as well,” he said.

Cofield says they’re hoping to have a start date in the spring of 2021.



If you would like more information, you can contact the coaches: Mark Evans – mevans@pdc.edu or Dr. Joe Edenfield – jedenfield@pdc.edu

You can also take a tour of the new arena, just contact Cofield at Ecofield@pdc.edu

Latest Posts