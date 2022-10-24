SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Another option is on the way for those looking for cable, internet and phone service in Suffolk.

Shentel, short for Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, has struck a deal with the City of Suffolk for a cable franchise agreement that will allow them to install their Glo Fiber infrastructure in part of the city’s right-of-way.

In turn, within two years, Shentel should be delivering fiber-optic service to over 30,000 homes and businesses.

Currently, only Charter/Spectrum provides cable, phone, and data services in the city according to a City Council presentation.

Chris Kyle, Shentel’s vice president of industry affairs and regulatory affairs, said that is one of the reasons his company is excited to be coming to the city.

“We are very very excited about Suffolk, it brings competition,” Kyle said. “But what we are most excited about is it brings an advanced technology with this fiber to the home. That’s what this is.”

Glo Fiber offers three tiers of symmetrical, high-speed internet access and unlimited local and long-distance phone service according to a company release. Glo pricing is all-inclusive with no additional fees or surcharges excluding taxes.

“We are excited Shentel is expanding its gigabit broadband in the City of Suffolk,” Mike Duman, Mayor of Suffolk, said. “This significant capital investment will add a new competitive alternative and new options to our broadband infrastructure for both businesses and residential customers.”

The Virginia-based Shentel already serves over 1 million customers throughout Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Kentucky. They have also announced they are expanding to the City of Williamsburg and York and James City Counties.

Much of Hampton Roads is now seeing competition in the internet and cable offerings for the first time.

Many cities have only had one option for service in the past.