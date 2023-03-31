SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A large gas line was found leaking in the area of Holland Road/Route 58 and Cove Point Drive in Suffolk Friday evening, with both east and westbound sides of the road in that area currently closed.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to the 1800 block of Holland Road at 7:54 p.m., and eight minutes later, EMS 1 and Engine 4 arrived to find a large gas line leaking. Fire apparatus are at the scene performing atmospheric monitoring, and Virginia Natural Gas has a supervisor at the scene who has identified two gas lines underground, a two-inch line and an eight-inch line.

At this time, VNG has additional personnel and a dig crew responding, and they are trying to determine if the two-inch line or the eight-inch line is leaking.

Due to the leak, Suffolk Police is diverting traffic around the leak on both east and westbound Holland Road in the area of the 1800 block until further notice, Suffolk Fire and Rescue said.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said drivers can expect potential delays in the area between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. due to maintenance activities.

On US-58 (Holland Rd) in the City of Suffolk at Cove Point Dr; City Rt. 1770N/S (City of Suffolk); City Rt. 1741N/S (City of Suffolk), motorists can expect potential delays in this area from 03/31/23 at 10:00 PM until 04/01/23 at 5:00 AM due to maintenance activities. All east lanes are closed. All west lanes are closed.

Firefighters and police will be on the scene for several more hours until VNG works to secure the leak.

The cause of the leak is not yet known, Suffolk Fire and Rescue said.