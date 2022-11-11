SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nansemond-Suffolk Academy held its first in-person Veterans Day celebration since the COVID-19 pandemic along with a new service dog.

The Suffolk school held the event Friday morning on Veterans Day and introduced their new Mutts With A Mission facility dog, Jett, which will serve as an ambassador for the non-profit organization.

Mutts With a Mission trains service dogs for disabled veterans, first responders and law enforcement at no cost to the recipient.

Jett will help further promote overall well-being among NSA students, faculty and staff and will help to facilitate conversations about mental health and wellness with our school counselors. NSA’s new facility dog was made possible by Doctors Kate and Adam Henderson (NSA Class of 2003), who co-own Tidewater Animal Clinic in Suffolk and treat dogs trained by Mutts With A Mission.

Jett will spend time in each division with school counselors throughout the school day.