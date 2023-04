SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Nansemond River Preservation Alliance is seeking volunteers for a shoreline clean-up.

The clean-up is on Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Sleepy Hole Park, 4616 Sleepy Hole Road.

Volunteers need to be over the age of 10.

If you are planning to volunteer and have a weed wacker, shovel or hoe, you are asked to bring it to the clean-up.

For more information email, etaraski@gmail.com.