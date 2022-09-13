SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Help keep the Nansemond River clean by volunteering for an upcoming event in Suffolk.

Keep Suffolk Beautiful and the Suffolk-Nansemond Chapter of the Izaak Walton League are looking for volunteers to participate in a Nansemond River Cleanup on October 1 from 9 a.m. until noon.

Volunteers will focus on the downtown section of the river both on land and on the water.

“It takes a special kind of person to spend time cleaning up someone else’s trash, and the environment definitely needs special people,” said Tim Doxey, of the Suffolk-Nansemond Izaak Walton League.

Photo provided by the City of Suffolk

Photo provided by the City of Suffolk

If you are interested in participating in the water cleanup, you will need to provide your own canoe or kayak. These volunteers will meet at Constant’s Wharf Park & Marina, located at 100 E. Constance Road.

Land-based volunteers will help out by collecting litter before it makes it to the river. These volunteers will meet at the Burger King in the Suffolk Shopping Center on N. Main Street.

This event is part of the International Coastal Cleanup. If you are interested in organizing a fun cleanup event in your town, click here for information.