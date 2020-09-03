Nansemond project’s Restoration Advisory Board to meet Thursday

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Military officials ensured the community on Wednesday that the environmental mission at Former Nansemond Ordnance Depot remains a priority for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

In late August, leaders said the last large piece of waterfront property left in Hampton Roads would be ready for redevelopment following government cleanup.

It has historically been used by the U.S. military to destroy weapons.

They said if all goes according to plan, ground could be broken for the construction of new homes next year on the location.

Community members can learn more about this formerly-used defense site and the latest cleanup progress during the project’s quarterly Restoration Advisory Board meeting Thursday. A virtual session is set for 6:15-8:15 p.m. via Webex.

Topics of conversation include:

Area of concern #11 – Track H & I Magazine Line

Shoreline-removal action for munitions and explosives of concern

Horseshoe Pond remedial action

All quarterly meetings are open to the public.

New members are welcome and others can watch the meeting here.

Meeting number: 146 177 2483

Password: FNOD

To join by telephone, call 877-336-1831 or 404-443-6397

Access code: 8302055

Security code: 1111

For more information, visit the project website at or contact the Norfolk District Public Affairs Office at 757-201-7606 or DLL-CENAO-PA@usace.army.mil.

