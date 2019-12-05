Multiple people arrested after drug investigation in Suffolk, Southampton County

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An investigation between Suffolk Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force, Suffolk SWAT and the Southampton County Sheriff’s Department has netted multiple drug arrests.

The joint investigation resulted in multiple people being charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, conspiracy and simple possession of a controlled substance, Suffolk announced in a news release Thursday.

The release did not say how many people were arrested.

Multiple search warrants were executed Tuesday in locations in the Holland area of Suffolk and Southampton County. During those searches, authorities recovered cocaine, heroin, marijuana, packaging materials, ammunition, multiple firearms, and a “large sum of cash.”

“As noted, due to the ongoing nature of this extensive investigation, a complete listing of persons arrested, associated charges, and mug shots will be provided once the investigation is complete as more charges are pending against this criminal enterprise,” Suffolk spokeswoman Diana Klink said.