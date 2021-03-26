Multiple occupied homes hit by bullets overnight in Suffolk, one home shot several times, police say

Suffolk police investigating shootings to homes in the Kensington Blvd. area on March 26, 2021.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police say several homes were struck by bullets overnight in the Berkshire Meadows neighborhood.

Officers responded to the area of Kensington Boulevard and Squire Reach just before midnight and discovered that several homes had been struck, one multiple times. No injuries were reported.

No one has been arrested at this time, but multiple persons of interest have been detained.

Police said they were canvassing the neighborhood Friday morning for more evidence and they are expected to be in the area for several hours. The areas of Catapult Court and Squire Reach at Kensington Boulevard were closed as of 9:45 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

WAVY will have more coverage coming up today.