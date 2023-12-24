SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Mr. and Mrs. Claus stopped by a senior living apartment complex in Suffolk on Christmas Eve morning.

The couple are making sure their friends are feeling the love this holiday season.

“We love to see the joy on people’s face. The first year we did it 10 years ago we were [at] the hospital emergency room. We gave a little lady something out of Santa’s bag. It was just $1 pair of socks, and you would have thought we gave her a million dollars! From that moment on, he and I, decided this is our mission. This is what we’re going to do every year,” said Lisa Rath.

During the school year, Rath is the Assistant Principal at Oakland Elementary School. A team of elf’s, filled the bags with blankets, activities, household items and love.

“My teachers donated! I had some residents bring some things to me. We [also] do not charge to be Santa and Mrs. Claus. We do donations only. So, we take all that donation money and buy gifts,” said Rath.

One of the elf’s, Bonita Manley, is a special education teacher alongside Dr. Rath.

“It’s a ministry to me, just giving and she [Rath] doesn’t only give during Christmas time, it is all year round,” said Manley. “I love giving, we have the same spirit. To partner with them is amazing for me!”

Next year, this special Santa hopes he will be invited to be in a parade!