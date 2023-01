SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say one person was sent to a local hospital following an overnight crash in Suffolk.

According to Suffolk police, the call for the single-vehicle crash came in around 3:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was extricated and sent to a local hospital’s trauma center. The motorist’s current condition is still unknown.

