Motorcyclist suffering serious injuries following accident in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police along with Suffolk Fire and Rescue are working on a scene involving a motorcyclist and another vehicle.

The call for the accident came in at 10:08 a.m. Sunday at Lake Cohoon Road, reports say.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene while the motorcyclist was airlifted by Nightingale to Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

Officials advise commuters to avoid the area on Lake Cohoon and Kilby Roads as the roadways are expected to be closed for an extended period of time while investigators work on the incident.