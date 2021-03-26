Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash involving tractor-trailer in Suffolk

Suffolk
Posted: / Updated:

Motorcycle crash in Suffolk March 25, 2021 (Photo courtesy: Suffolk police)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police said a motorcyclist was seriously injured Friday night in a crash involving an 18-wheeler.

Suffolk police and fire-rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 9000 block of South Quay Road (Route 58) at Holy Neck Road.

Crews gave the motorcyclist, a man, emergency medical treatment at the scene and then took him to a local hospital.

His injuries are considered serious.

All westbound lanes at South Quay Road at Holy Neck Road were closed after the crash, but has reopened by 8:40 p.m.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10