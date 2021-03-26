Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash involving tractor-trailer in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police said a motorcyclist was seriously injured Friday night in a crash involving an 18-wheeler.
Suffolk police and fire-rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 9000 block of South Quay Road (Route 58) at Holy Neck Road.
Crews gave the motorcyclist, a man, emergency medical treatment at the scene and then took him to a local hospital.
His injuries are considered serious.
All westbound lanes at South Quay Road at Holy Neck Road were closed after the crash, but has reopened by 8:40 p.m.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.
