Motorcyclist dies following two-vehicle crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A motorcyclist has died following a two-vehicle crash in Suffolk Saturday afternoon.

According to police, they got the call for the crash just after 12:30 p.m. at Nansemond Parkway and Suffolk Meadows Boulevard.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

The motorcyclist was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Both lanes on Nansemond Parkway are expected to be close for an extended period of time as authorities investigate the crash.

This is breaking news and will be updated.