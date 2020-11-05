Mother calls Suffolk learning pod ‘a relief’

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — We are roughly two months into the school year and many kids are still learning virtually. Pod teaching popped up as a way to help families through this time.

When the pandemic hit, sisters Jenn Harris and Allison Cooper decided they needed to do something to help their own children with schooling, as well as other parents. Teaching is not a stretch for Jenn; she’s been a kindergarten teacher for 13 years, but it was new territory for Allison.

“Well I was a dental hygienist before this and when COVID hit, it really stressed me out with all the protocol and the sanitizing and everything was so challenging and very stressful,” said Allison.

Allison decided it was time for a career change and Jenn suggested creating a pod learning business at Allison’s home in Suffolk.

Kari Anderson is thankful the two teamed up because virtual learning with multiple kids at home was very stressful for her, and many parents.

“It’s like crazy town! Every five minutes I’m like, ‘Are you on? Are you plugged in? Can they hear you?’ And then I have to run over and be like, ‘Are you on? Are you participating?'”

Kari said sending her 6-year-old daughter, Taylor, to TCFW Learning Pod is a relief. TCFW stands for “Too Cute For Words.”

“I know that she’s in capable hands and that she’s getting exactly what she needs and she’s having a lot of fun,” said Kari.

Students at TCFW range from kindergarten age to second grade. It’s basically a normal school day with extra safety precautions due to coronavirus.

“We do temp checks, temperature checks in the mornings every day, and right before they go home we temp check them too,” said Allison.

“We give COVID questionnaires to the parents every morning to make sure they haven’t been exposed or have any symptoms,” says Jenn.

In addition to virtual learning, these sisters provide expanded learning opportunities.

“It’s such a great opportunity for the kids to be able to have the structure, the routine, to be able to socialize, to be continue the love of learning and not be stressed out at home with parents,” said Jenn.

“Definitely consider it, because from one parent to another, it’s amazing,” said Kari.

If you didn’t know, Jenn says parents can use pod learning as a tax write off. There are still a small number of spots available at TCFW Learning Pod. To learn more, click here.

Latest Posts