More than 32 Suffolk Police personnel participate in Spring Community Cleanup

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — More than 32 Suffolk Police personnel, officers, and civilian staff participated in this year’s Spring Community Cleanup event.

Suffolk Police’s Spring cleaning event began at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. Armed with picker-uppers, bags, and gloves, volunteers took to the streets in the area of Wilson Street Wellons Wellons Street.

“We’re being deliberate about our efforts to work with the community and cleaning up our City in every imaginable way,” said Interim Chief Alfred Chandler.

Criminals are attracted to neighborhoods that appear dirty or neglected. We all have to do more to show that criminal activity won’t be tolerated.”