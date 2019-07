15-year-old Valentino Lopez (Photo provided by the City of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk teenager who has been missing since June 7 has been found safe, police say.

Suffolk Police said 15-year-old Valentino Lopez had been last seen that morning leaving King’s Fork High school at the start of the school day.

Initially, Lopez was reported as a runaway, but police said in a news release on Monday he was considered a missing person.

Police said in an update Tuesday morning Lopez had been found safe.