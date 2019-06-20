Missing Suffolk man considered endangered, last seen June 15

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man who was last seen Saturday is considered endangered because it’s highly uncharacteristic for him to go this long without contacting family, police say.

Artha Lee Allen, 50, was at his home in the 800 block of Moore Farm Lane when he was last seen on June 15. He last talked to his family on June 16, but police say his phone is no longer working.

He’s described as 5 feet 11 inches and about 255 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. His 1997 green Ford Expedition with JKM-3276 Virginia tags is also missing.

Allen is likely driving this Ford Expedition.

Anyone who’s seen Allen is asked to call 911 or your local police department.