CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A missing 83-year-old man with dementia was last seen Wednesday in Chesapeake, police say.

Walter Agee was last seen leaving his home in a gold 2002 Nissan Quest van with Virginia tags UBN-7733. He was believed to be driving toward the area of Battlefield Blvd. North in Chesapeake.

The van has a black scratch on the passenger side door.

Police say he’s about 6-foot-4 and 170 pounds and also suffers from other medical conditions. He doesn’t have his medicine with him.

Anyone with information on Agee’s whereabouts is asked to call Det. S. Weir directly at #757-382-6510, or Chesapeake Dispatch at #757-382-6161