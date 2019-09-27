5 students have minor injuries after Suffolk school bus crashes in ditch

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Five students have minor injuries after a school bus heading toward a middle school in Suffolk crashed Friday morning.

City officials said 14 students were on board a bus to John F. Kennedy Middle School when it crashed into a ditch in the 300 block of Babbtown Road. Emergency Communications was notified of the crash by Suffolk Public Schools shortly before 7:15 a.m.

Officials said responding police officers found some of the students were complaining of minor arm and leg pains.

Bethanne Bradshaw, a spokesperson for the school division, said three students with minor injuries were transported to Sentara Obici Hospital as a precaution.

Two other students who also had minor injuries were released at the scene to their parents, who then took them to Obici, Bradshaw said.

The rest of the students were taken to the middle school on a different bus.

Bradshaw said the bus driver swerved to avoid hitting an animal.