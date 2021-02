SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Mayor Mike Duman announced he tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.

Duman posted to his Facebook page saying that he “tested positive last weekend for COVID-19.”

He is currently at home and says he is following the prescribed protocol.

As for the Suffolk council meeting, Vice Mayor Bennett will be in place of him.

Duman says he is doing fine with “just a few aches and fatigue.”