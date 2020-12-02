Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA celebrates expansion in Suffolk with virtual toast

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA celebrated its expansion in Suffolk with an electronic message on Wednesday.

Working alongside the Suffolk Economic Development Department, the coffee producer participated in a media promotion highlighting the contributions they have made to Suffolk, the Port of Virginia, and Virginia’s economy.

The one-minute YouTube video features an online groundbreaking virtual toast to the recent MZB-USA new, state-of-the-art Distribution Center in Suffolk’s Virginia Port Logistics Park.

Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA said the global coffee producer known for beloved and iconic brands such as Chock full o’Nuts®, Hills Bros.®, Kauai Coffee®, and Segafredo Zanetti®, also operates a roasting facility in Suffolk.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA to build new distribution center in Suffolk

“We wanted to connect virtually with a ‘coffee toast’ to the members and partners of our region – who are such a big part of our success,” said Suzanne Ary, Senior Manager of Communications, MZB-USA.

The following officials were featured in the virtual toast:

Brian Ball, Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade

John Reinhart, Executive Director, Port of Virginia

John Boyle, President & CEO, MZB-USA

Linda Johnson, Mayor, City of Suffolk

The City said in a press release, the video, along with a shorter promotional video, will be shared with regional and national outlets as a means to stimulate awareness and excitement for Suffolk’s strength as, “Virginia’s Caffeine Capital.”

Click here to watch the virtual groundbreaking toast.

MZB-USA and Suffolk’s Economic Development Department encourage Suffolk businesses and organizations to share the video with clients, customers, and colleagues.

