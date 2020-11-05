Man wounded in Suffolk shooting, airlifted to hospital; vehicle damaged by gunfire

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police say a man was airlifted to a local hospital for injuries sustained during a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded just after 2:30 p.m. for the incident. Police say that it was determined that an adult man sustained a gunshot wound near the 400 block of Wilson Street, and then sought assistance while in the 200 block of Wellons Street.

The individual received an emergency medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue and was then airlifted to a local hospital for treatment injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police say that a vehicle in the area was also damaged by gunfire.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time and no further information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line, submit a tip online, or call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887.

This is a breaking news story.