Man, woman shot and injured on Hunter Street in Suffolk Friday night

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man and woman were shot and injured Friday night in Suffolk.
Suffolk police received a call about shots fired in the 300 block of Hunter Street around 10:23 p.m. Friday.
While en route to the area, another call came in reporting that a man has been shot in the same area of Hunter Street. That man was treated and released by Suffolk Fire and Rescue, police said.
Another caller, a woman, said she had been shot while in the 300 block of Hunter Street as well. She was treated by Suffolk Fire and Rescue as well and then taken to a local hospital. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Police did not release additional information on a suspect or suspects.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
