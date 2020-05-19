Man wanted in Suffolk on charges of malicious wounding, assault and battery of family member

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are looking for a 46-year-old man who is wanted on several outstanding assault and drug warrants.

Police say Milton Franklin Mizell Jr., 46, of Suffolk, is wanted on several outstanding warrants including possession of a scheduled substance, contempt of court, aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of assault and battery of a family member.

Mizell is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, about 155 pounds with a medium build, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Mizell or knows his whereabouts should contact Suffolk Police. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Department website (www.suffolkva.us/spd) and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link, or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page at

www.facebook.com/suffolkpolicedepartment.

Those with information can also call the Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, option 5.

