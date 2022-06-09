SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Investigators suspected a man wanted for a shooting in Suffolk in November 2020 might be in North Carolina, and that’s where they found him.

Suffolk Police arrested 41-year-old Antron Leon Gatling in Elizabeth City and extradited him to Suffolk on June 8, 2022.

Gatling was wanted in connection with a domestic-related shooting in the 2400 block of Pittmantown Road the night of November 7, 2020. A woman was shot in the incident. She was taken to the hospital, with what police said were non life-threatening injuries. The gunman fled before Suffolk police arrived on scene.

Gatling was arrested on the following list of charges: aggravated malicious wounding, discharge firearm or missile in/at occupied building, felonious assault, assault & battery-simple, motor, vehicle theft, firearm: possess by felon (nonviolent within 10 years), two counts use or display firearm in commission of felony- subs, use or display firearm in commission of felony, attempt to commit non capital offense, two counts suspended sentence violation-felony.