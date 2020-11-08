Man wanted following domestic-related shooting in Suffolk, believed to be in North Carolina

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are currently seeking a 40-year-old man from North Carolina following a domestic-related shooting incident that sent a woman to a local hospital.

Reports say the shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Pittmantown Road.

The adult woman was airlifted via Nightingale to a local hospital after suffering non life-threatening injuries.

Police say 40-year-old Antron Leon Gatling from Gates County fled the scene before Suffolk Police arrived.

Gatling is wanted on charges of aggravated malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, discharge of a firearm in an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand larceny, assault and battery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

At this time, he is presumed to be in North Carolina.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

If you believe you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence or child abuse, 10 On Your Side has compiled a list of local and national resources to help you.

For the full list of resources, CLICK HERE.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10