Breaking News
Man transported to hospital via Nightingale in Suffolk after car strikes power pole

Man transported to hospital via Nightingale in Suffolk after car strikes power pole

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Suffolk Police Dept.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was airlifted by Nightingale helicopter to a local hospital Friday afternoon after a car accident left him with serious injuries.

Suffolk Police and Fire and Rescue crews were notified about the accident around 1 p.m. It happened in the 700 block of Pitchkettle Road.

Officials say the car ran off the road and hit a power pole, based off of their preliminary investigation into the accident.

The injured man was driving the car, and he didn’t have any passengers at the time. Officials say his injuries are serious.

He was initially transported to Sentara Obici Hospital for treatment, and then he was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Crews with Suffolk Public Works and Dominion Power are at the scene to replace the damaged power pole, so a section of Pitchkettle Road will be closed for several hours.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories