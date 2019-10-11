SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was airlifted by Nightingale helicopter to a local hospital Friday afternoon after a car accident left him with serious injuries.

Suffolk Police and Fire and Rescue crews were notified about the accident around 1 p.m. It happened in the 700 block of Pitchkettle Road.

Officials say the car ran off the road and hit a power pole, based off of their preliminary investigation into the accident.

The injured man was driving the car, and he didn’t have any passengers at the time. Officials say his injuries are serious.

He was initially transported to Sentara Obici Hospital for treatment, and then he was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Crews with Suffolk Public Works and Dominion Power are at the scene to replace the damaged power pole, so a section of Pitchkettle Road will be closed for several hours.

