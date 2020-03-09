Live Now
Man to serve 3 years in 2018 shooting outside Suffolk barbershop

Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man charged in the shooting of another man outside a Suffolk-area barbershop pleaded guilty Monday morning.

Michael Jermell Hatton pleaded guilty to several charges including malicious wounding, shooting in public place, and reckless handling of a firearm charges Monday morning in Suffolk’s Circuit Court.

He was sentenced to 30 years with 27 years suspended. He will serve 3 years.

Witnesses said Hatton and a 47-year-old man were inside a barbershop in downtown Suffolk when they began arguing.

