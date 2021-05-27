Man to serve 18 years for fatal Suffolk shooting in 2018

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused in a fatal shooting in Suffolk in 2018 has been sentenced 45 years in prison with 27 years suspended.

Tavarus Gray Jr. was convicted of second-degree murder after a first-degree murder charge was amended.

He pleaded guilty on March 16, 2020.

The shooting happened in November 2018 in Suffolk at the Heritage Acres apartment complex. The victim, Corey Baker, was found shot in the 1000 block of Nansemond Parkway, and died at the scene.