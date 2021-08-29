Man sustains non life-threatening injuries during overnight shooting on E. Washington St. in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured following a shooting in Suffolk overnight.

Police say they got the call for the shooting just before 3:30 a.m. at the Hoffler Apartment Complex in the 2200 block of East Washington Street.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.