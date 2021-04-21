Man suffers serious injuries in Suffolk shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man suffered serious injuries after being shot in Suffolk early Wednesday morning.

Emergency communications received a call around 1:52 a.m. for gunshots heard in the 600 block of E. Washington Street.

When officers arrived on scene, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

No other details have been released. If anyone has information regarding this shooting, you are asked to submit a tip at www.P3tips.com or P3 tip app on your smart phone, or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

