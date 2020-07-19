Man suffers serious injuries following Saturday night shooting in Suffolk

Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are now investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuies.

Police received a call for the incident just before midnight Saturday in the 6200 block of Freeman Avenue in the Huntersville area of Suffolk.

Reports say the victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

No further information has been revealed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

WAVY TV 10