Man suffers serious injuries following Saturday night shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are now investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuies.
Police received a call for the incident just before midnight Saturday in the 6200 block of Freeman Avenue in the Huntersville area of Suffolk.
Reports say the victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
No further information has been revealed.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.
Latest Posts
- Two deputies’ vehicles set on fire overnight in New York
- Semi-truck hauling cookie dough catches fire on Tennessee highway
- Roger Stone calls Black radio host racial slur in interview
- Hampton Roads under ‘Excessive Heat Warning’ per NWS; record temp at ORF of 101 degrees
- ‘We’re looking at a week long heat wave here’; Officials urge caution as temperatures soar in Hampton Roads