Man still wanted after May shooting on Hunter Street in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are still looking for a Suffolk man after a shooting back in May on Hunter Street.

Jeremy Lavon Girffin, 28, is wanting on charges of reckless handling of a firearm, 2 counts of possession by a non-violent felon, discharge firearm in public place – bodily injury and false police report. Police shared those updated charges in a release on Nov. 5 and said they were still looking for Griffin.

The shooting happened back on May 17 in the 300 block of Hunter Street. A 29-year-old man was struck in the shooting, as well several vehicles and homes.

Another suspect, Deasia Eltranek Mizell, was taken into custody back in May.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.