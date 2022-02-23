Man steals hundreds of dollars worth of cigarettes from Suffolk convenience store

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk are investigating after a man stole hundreds of dollars worth of cigarettes from a convenience store.

According to police, a man threw a brick through the glass front door of the D & P Quick Stop in the 5900 block of Godwin Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

When he was inside, he stole hundreds of dollars worth of cigarettes before leaving less than two minutes later.

He is described as a Black male, heavy build, wearing a red Washington Capitals hoodie, white face mask, black gloves on his left hand, and a gray glove on his right hand with black pants.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.