Man stabbed after ‘verbal altercation’ Sunday morning in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a verbal altercation led to a stabbing in Suffolk Sunday morning.

The 54-year-old man who was injured is expected to survive.

Suffolk police said the stabbing happened around 7 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Wilroy Road. Investigators were notified shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, when the victim arrived at Sentara Obici Hospital.

The man was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. His injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

After an officer responded to the hospital, the man said he was stabbed by someone he knew on Sunday morning after a verbal altercation.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.

Police did not say whether anyone had been arrested or if they’ve identified a suspect.