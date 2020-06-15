Man shot overnight on Ashley Avenue in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a man was shot overnight on Ashley Avenue in the Saratoga neighborhood of Suffolk.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries after he was found shot in the 700 block of Ashley Avenue around around 2:15 a.m.

Police identified him as 19-year-old Tavion Orlando Thompson, of Suffolk.

No other details have been released in the case, but police ask anyone with information to contact Suffolk police or call the Suffolk Crime Line.