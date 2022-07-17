SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man was shot on Sunday in Suffolk, police say.

According to a tweet from the Deputy Chief of the Suffolk Police Department, police received several calls of shots fired around 3:20 a.m. in the 200 block of North Broad Street.

Police also received a call that a man transported himself to a local hospital. His injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found several residences and vehicles damaged from gunfire.

Those with information regarding the shooting are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.