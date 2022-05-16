SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found shot Monday afternoon on Hunter Street in Suffolk.

Police said it happened in the 400 block of Hunter Street, off County Street. The 911 call came in at 12:37 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital and his injury isn’t believed to be life-threatening.

There’s no suspect information at this time, but the shooting is under investigation.

#BREAKING @SuffolkVaPD on the scene of their 2nd shooting in the downtown industrial area in less than 24 hrs. This one reported in 400 blk Hunter St. Man taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/5NjQ1LD13j — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) May 16, 2022

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.